(Tabor-Stanton) -- It's that time of year when KMAland school administrators face dubious decisions on days of inclement weather.
Fremont-Mills was among the many area districts canceling in-person classes Wednesday due to the latest winter weather event. Classes in Fremont-Mills were held remotely. Other districts like Stanton dismissed school early as conditions Wednesday afternoon deteriorated. David Gute is the superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Gute says student and staff safety are always the main factors in determining whether to hold classes on snow days.
"We don't take these decisions lightly, by any means," said Gute. "I've been up before 4 a.m. the last two mornings looking at radar. Then, you start getting text messages from fellow superintendents, then phone calls, and try to make those decisions as soon as we can. But, we also try to have school if can."
While other districts either canceled or delayed classes Thursday, school went on as scheduled in Fremont-Mills and Stanton. In addition to communications with surrounding superintendents, Gute says staff members help with the decision process.
"My transportation director was out, and had a principal out driving," he said. "Last (Wednesday) night, I had custodians out driving. So, I thank all those people who do all those extra things for us."
While it's only mid-January, Gute says this winter is already tougher than last year's, when classes were late one day, and dismissed early another.
"We had that really cold spell when we missed a day going into the winter holidays," said Gute. "That extreme cold was probably more than even what we got for the snow that kept us out that day. Obviously, yesterday (Wednesday), just the prediction of what we were going to get. So far, we have been out two days in Fremont-Mills, and just one day in Stanton at this point."
However, Gute adds the winter of 2023 still has a long ways to go. You can hear the full interview with David Gute here: