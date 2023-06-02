(Washington) -- U.S. Senators from Iowa have backed a bill designed to raise the debt ceiling, while Senators from Nebraska and Missouri opposed the measure.
By a 63-36 vote Thursday night, the U.S. Senate approved measures temporarily suspending federal spending limits until January 1, 2025. The bill also caps non-defense spending for two years, eliminates some COVID-19 relief funding, and imposes work requirements for older Americans receiving food stamps. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst joined a majority of Democrats and 17 Republicans voting in favor of the bill. In a statement following the vote, Grassley says he had heard from Iowans saying they are "fed up with partisanship in Washington and fed up with talk about possible default." Speaking on his weekly public affairs program earlier this week, the New Hartford Republican says he had no intentions of letting the country default on the federal budget for the first time in its history and likely subsequent economic disaster for the U.S.
"We've never defaulted before so I think there is plenty of pressure to get it done," said Grassley. "But I think if it didn't pass the House that it'd be kind of catastrophic for the stock market this very day and for America's reputation for being a sound form of government. We shouldn't let that happen."
The bill, which will now ensure the government can make payments such as Social Security and Medicare, received strong support from a Republican-majority House of Representatives, passing 314-117 Wednesday, on a deal negotiated between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. Senate members proposed 11 amendments, all of which failed. While saying the federal spending cuts didn't go far enough, Grassley says that is the "art of compromise."
"There's a lot of good in it and then some that's not so good -- if you ask 435 members of the House they'd probably tell you the same thing, because this is the art of compromise," he said. "We have a Republican House, Democratic Senate, and Democratic President and when you get done with it, you've got a bill that you like some of it and don't like some of it. There isn't a single member of Congress that could ever get done with a compromise and say 'I accept this bill 100%.'"
Meanwhile, both Nebraska senators, Pete Ricketts and Deb Fischer, voted against the measure. In a statement Thursday night, Ricketts said there were many things to like in the agreement, but "despite reasonable amendments that would have addressed both providing opportunity instead of handouts and keeping Americans safe, this bill ultimately adds more welfare spending and underfunds our national defense." Both Missouri Senators Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt also opposed the measure.
The bill now heads to President Biden's desk, who is expected to sign the legislation ahead of Monday's default deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.