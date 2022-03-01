(Shenandoah) -- After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an annual fish fry makes its return to Shenandoah this month.
The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be on March 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th at the St. Mary's Catholic Church Hall in Shenandoah. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" recently, LeRoy Vrbsky, a spokesperson for the Knights of Columbus, says the event will return in its usual fashion with the typical menu with one exception due to rising fish prices.
"Our menu will be cod fish fried or baked, potato cakes, coleslaw, mac and cheese, brownies, drinks (include) coffee, tea, orange juice, and time will be served from five to seven," Vrbsky said. "You can only go through the line one time this year, it's not all you can eat, because the fish has went sky high."
Tickets for the dinner are $15 for adults, $7 for children ages five to ten, and children under five eat free. Meanwhile, carry-outs are $15.
Vrbsky says the fish fry serves as one of the main fundraisers for the Knights of Columbus to donate to area non-profits and organizations. Despite not having a fish fry last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Vrbsky says his group was still able to contribute over $16,000, including a pair of significant donations to the Shenandoah Food Pantry.
"The food pantry this year in November we raised $3,765 and last year in January 14th, we gave them $4,200," Vrbsky said. "So that was a big help for the food pantry."
Other donations in 2021 included $1,370 to Nishna Productions, just over $500 to NCYC Imogene, roughly $1,500 to Shenandoah Fireworks, about $760 to area boy scouts, over $500 to coats for kids, $350 to the Pregnancy Center in Red Oak, and $3,000 in scholarships.
The final two dates for the fish fry include April 1st and 8th, also from 5-7 p.m. You can hear the full interview with LeRoy Vrbsky with the webstory at kmaland.com, or on our "Morning Show" page.