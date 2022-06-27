(Shenandoah) -- The Knights of Columbus are ready to whip up a delicious fundraiser this Saturday.
On July 2, the Knights are hosting their breakfast feast to help raise money for next year's Fourth of July fireworks show. The meal will include a full menu of tasty treats and run alongside a bake sale put on by the Guild of St. Mary's. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Knights of Columbus member LeRoy Vrbsky outlines the choices diners will be able to chow on.
"Our menu is scrambled eggs with ham, sausage gravy and biscuits, potato cakes, pancakes, a fruit tray, and drinks," said Vrbsky.
Admission to the breakfast requires a minimum $5 donation, but attendees are free to donate as much as they'd like over that amount. Vrbsky says that they're hoping for another good turnout like they've had in years past.
In addition to the fireworks breakfast, the Knights of Columbus put on other similar events throughout the year. From July of 2021-July of 2022, the group raised nearly $14,500. Vrbsky says that money has gone a long way in supporting other area organizations.
"We give to the food pantry, scholarships, the Pregnancy Center in Red Oak, Nishna Productions, Boy Scouts of America, fireworks to Imogene for the Sons and Daughters, and fireworks this year in Shenandoah," said Vrbsky. "Which totaled $14,348.52 that we give away."
The Knights of Columbus breakfast on July 2 will be at the St. Mary's Hall in Shenandoah from 7-10 a.m. You can listen to the full interview with LeRoy Vrbsky below.