(Shenandoah) -- The Knights of Columbus is hosting a fundraiser breakfast Sunday.
Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the construction of the Shenandoah Pregnancy Resource Center’s new facility, according to Knights of Columbus member Leroy Vrbsky.
“We’re having a breakfast for the new pregnancy center in Shenandoah that they’re gonna start building,” Vrbsky said. “What was given in the last year, donated to the community… was kind of short compared to what we usually give, but with COVID and everything, we just have a lot of stuff.”
A wide range of breakfast items will be available at the event.
“The menu is gonna be scrambled eggs with ham, biscuits and sausage gravy, potato cakes, pancakes, drinks and a fruit tray,” Vrbsky said. “It’s seven dollars per person and children [ages] 5-9 are five dollars. Above the $7, if you wanna give a free-will donation, you can, to help build this new pregnancy center.”
Knights of Columbus in Shenandoah are working continuously to raise money for area organizations. They raised over $12,000 in 2022.
“Usually they call us and ask us to set a date,” Vrbsky said. “Anybody that wants us to have breakfast or something, we’re obligated to do it. The Knights give to charity and we’re pretty good at it in Shenandoah.”
The Knights of Columbus fundraiser breakfast for the Shenandoah Pregnancy Resource Center is set for Sunday, Jan. 29 from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M at the Saint Mary’s Catholic Church Hall on Thomas Street in Shenandoah.
