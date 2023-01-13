(Clarinda) -- Officials with the Clarinda Regional Health Center are welcoming a new pediatrician, Dr. Rosemary Koeppel.
CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke, who made the announcement Thursday, says Koeppel brings several years of pediatric experience in rural health care. Koeppel earned her medical degree and completed a pediatric residency at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, Illinois. Hospital officials say Koeppel hopes to provide families with customized care plans and prioritize evidence-based medicine and healthy lifestyle choices.
Koeppel will begin seeing pediatric patients -- children ages 18 and younger -- at CRHC at the end of January.