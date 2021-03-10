(Corning, MO) — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials have returned a northwest Missouri levee to its pre-flood height.
The Corps announced Wednesday that L-536 in Atchison and Holt counties has been restored following historic floods in 2019. For the rest of the 2021 construction season, crews will work to finish restoration work on the system, including grass seeding.
With the levees restoration, all of the federal levees in the Corps’ Omaha District have been returned to their full height. The Corps says work will continue on the nearly 350 miles of levees damaged in 2019 to restore them to full flood protection.