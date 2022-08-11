(Randolph) -- Fremont County officials are reopening a road following bridge work this summer.
Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News crews will reopen county road L-68 between 170th and 180th streets Friday at noon. The roadway was closed in mid-June for bridge repair work over Walnut Creek. In a previous interview with KMA News, Davis said the county wanted to get the bridge repaired and the route reopened prior to harvest season.
"I know it's a pretty major route for us," said Davis. "But, we want to kind of squeeze it in between planting and harvest. We did the Anderson Bridge earlier this year, but this one needs the same thing."
During the closure, motorists were detoured on Old Highway 2 to M-16, north to J-18 and then back to L-68. The project was estimated to cost around $84,000.