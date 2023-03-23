(Valley) -- KMAland weather officials say severe weather in southern California proves that tornadoes are a danger anytime and anywhere.
One person was injured and 11 buildings damaged when an EF-1 twister touched down Wednesday in Montebello, California--an eastern suburb of Los Angeles. Brian Smith is warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Smith says tornadic activity in the Los Angeles area is rare, but possible.
"A lot of times, these deep storm systems that move off of the Pacific (Ocean) and come into the West Coast can have tornadoes, and come into the Los Angeles basin," said Smith. "Yesterday (Wednesday) was testament to that."
Ironically, the SoCal storm occurs on the eve of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa and Nebraska next week. Weather service officials commemorate the special week each year to stress awareness and preparation for severe storm season. Highlighting the week is a statewide tornado drill Wednesday at 10 a.m. Smith says the drill offers schools, businesses and the general public a chance to review their severe weather safety procedures.
"A lot of schools and businesses may participate in this," he said, "and may review with students, for example, the safety rules on where they should go, and so forth. A lot of counties may participate by activating their outdoor warning sirens. It's a good time to test them, for one, and two, it alerts people that it's the time of the drill."
Smith says the week also highlights terminology used during severe weather, such as the differences between a watch and a warning. Smith says a watch indicates conditions are favorable for severe storms. A warning, meanwhile, indicates severe activity has been detected, and people should take shelter.
"Either a meteorologist in the office looked at radar information, and determined this storm deserves a warning of some sort and issue a warning," said Smith, "or somebody has cited something. We have trained storm spotters out there that will keep us informed of what's going on. It could be a storm spotter, it could be a storm chaser, it could be law enforcement that sees something that tells us there's a tornado or funnel cloud, and we'll issue a warning for that."
