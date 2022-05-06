(Council Bluffs) -- Labor group officials are pleased with the turnout and discussions on COVID-19 relief spending at a series of town halls in Pottawattamie County.
That's the message from Western Iowa Labor Federation Executive Director Jen Pellant, who tells KMA News a series of town halls throughout the county drew several residents. Over the past month, the labor federation, in partnership with United Today, Stronger Tomorrow, held town halls in Oakland, Avoca, and Council Bluffs, allowing the public to speak on how the county should spend the next round of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Pellant says the discussions covered various topics falling within the provided guidelines.
"Everything from housing assistance, to child care, to helping with childcare recovery, and things like that," said Pellant. "We heard from small business owners, teachers."
Pellant also recalled a farmer who spoke for his daughter, who had a yoga studio that shut down due to the pandemic. The county is set to receive roughly $9 million in its second round of ARPA funding later this month.
In terms of county supervisor attendance, she says Supervisor Brian Shea made it out to Avoca and Council Bluffs, while Supervisor Justin Schultz also attended at Council Bluffs.
Pellant says she was also pleased to see several individuals speak not only to their specific needs but the needs of others.
"Retired teachers who spoke up on behalf of teachers who are working and struggling through this pandemic now," said Pellant. "Retired healthcare providers who spoke up on behalf of working nurses in the healthcare industry. Again, that gentleman who spoke up behalf of his daughter who had a business that failed during the pandemic."
She adds that it was encouraging to see the number of residents getting involved, including over 50 attending at Council Bluffs.
"There was a really geographically diverse group of people there," said Pellant. "Everybody was engaged, everybody was respectful of everyone else's opinion. It was really just heartening to see the community getting engaged and getting involved and interested around this issue."
Pellant says the plan is to gather the feedback and put together a presentation or proposal for the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.