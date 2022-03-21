(Council Bluffs) -- Area labor groups and Pottawattamie County residents are expressing concerns on public input for COVID-19 relief spending.
During a special conference on Saturday, United Today Stronger Tomorrow and Western Iowa Labor Federation members joined with Pottawattamie County residents to discuss the county's spending of $9 million worth of American Rescue Plan Act funds. In the first round, Pottawattamie County had designated roughly $4 million in ARPA funds to the county's new public health building in Council Bluffs and approximately $2 million to purchase the Mt. Crescent Ski Area. However, Jen Pellant, Western Iowa Labor Federation Executive Director, tells KMA News that a poll conducted via text message to over 2,500 Pottawattamie County residents showed a strong opposition from rural residents to use ARPA funds for the new building.
"The overwhelming number of people in the rural areas in particular, I think over 74% were not pleased that they had spent $4 million, or allocated $4 million, for a new public health facility that will be be built in Council Bluffs," Pellant explained. "Which is of course the very western edge of a county that is more than 45 miles wide."
While roughly 59% of Council Bluffs respondents favored the decision, nearly 84% of rural and Council Bluffs residents opposed the county's allocation of the funds to purchase the Mt. Crescent Ski Area.
Pellant says while the collaboration of the labor groups is not to replace the ideas put forth by the county, rather more needs to be done in terms of getting public input to help those most affected by the pandemic.
"As a person who works with workers, some of those people, as I can tell you, are the people who worked in industries that were shut down like restaurants, bars, concert venues, things like that," Pellant said. "Some of those people were the folks that worked in the industries that had to keep going. Whether it be healthcare workers, meatpacking plant workers, construction workers."
Pellant says town halls with virtual options at various city's within the county would be an easy way to open the door for more public input. However, from her experience talking with residents, she says they felt the Board of Supervisors had already made up their minds on how to spend the dollars.
Shawna Anderson is a small business owner and Pottawattamie County resident who co-owns Salon Extasy in Council Bluffs. She says while she was entirely on board with the eight-week shut down early on the pandemic, the effects lasted well past re-opening when cases continued to spike.
"So we would have what we would think would be, 'oh my gosh, I'm booked solid all week,' and then half of your appointments would cancel because either they were exposed to COVID, or they were sick with COVID, or their kids were home sick with COVID, or whatever the case may be," Anderson explained.
In line with requesting more public input, Anderson says she strongly opposed the Mt. Crescent Ski purchase partly because of its potential inability to fit within the ARPA guidelines.
"You know, to my knowledge, those funds say you can not use those ARPA funds for a project that was already basically planned before COVID, it's suppose to be for COVID recovery," Anderson said. "You know we had meetings before hand where the Board of Supervisors had said that they wanted to purchase this ski hill for years."
Pottawattamie County is set to receive a similar $9 million in the second round of funding in May. You can view the survey results from United Today Stronger Tomorrow below.