(Corning) -- A popular fireworks show near Corning is continuing this year with social distancing measures in place.
The Adams County Conservation Board is again hosting a fireworks show at Lake Icaria on Friday at approximately 10 p.m. Park Officer Travis Paul says the fireworks are completely funded by community donations.
"This fireworks show that we do up here is sponsored 100% by donations from our local business and individuals from our community and our surrounding communities, as well as some from far away as well," said Paul. "A big thanks goes out to all of them that contributed this year."
Located north of Corning, Paul says Lake Icaria gives the public plenty of great spots to see the show.
"You're going to want to look for signs to our beach or picnic area," said Paul. "The fireworks will be shot over the lake. They will be shot from the north side of the lake, but some of the best viewing is from our beach, picnic and marina area."
Paul says the public is also welcome to remain in their vehicles and park at designated areas around the lake. He says there will also be quite a few boats out on the water.
"There will be a lot of people with boats out on the lake, anchored up in the no-wake areas watching the fireworks there," said Paul. "There will be an officer out on the lake to make sure everybody is keeping their distance there. With COVID, we're asking that if you're out in a boat, don't tie up with a bunch of other boats. Please, just keep yourselves spread out."
Aside from the fireworks, Paul says there will be entertainment and food available.
"Randy Cooper is going to be DJing for us up at the main picnic area hill," said Paul. "So, if you want to come listen to some patriotic music, just station yourself up around there. We're going to have a couple food trucks down at our beach area. We try to do food trucks when they are available. We've had fairly regular food trucks down at our beach area over the last several weekends. We hope to be able to continue that. Everybody likes to come out to the lake, get something to eat and just enjoy the water. It's been a great place to be this year."
For questions or more information, visit the Lake Icaria Facebook Page. Paul was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear his full interview below.