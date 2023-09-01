(Corning) -- Labor Day weekend marks the last hurrah for outdoor summer activities.
Thousands of KMAland residents are expected to flock to area state parks for camping and other extracurricular activities. Lake Icaria in Adams County is one of the holiday weekend's recreation hot spots. Adams County Conservation Director Travis Paul tells KMA News camping spots are at a premium at the park.
"Any of our sites with electricity are already full," said Paul. "I do have some non-electric tent sites left, if anybody's looking for those. But, our cabins, our cottages--everything's full. We're obviously going to have a great crowd this weekend, and excited for everyone to come out and have a great time at the park."
Though camping activities usually peak during the 4th of July holiday, Paul says he's glad to see the campgrounds full again for summer's grand finale.
"As I look through our campground registrations," he said, "one thing I love is it's a lot of names that we see over, and over and over again. Having people want to frequent our park, come back and use it time after time really speaks highly to me that people like what we're doing, they like our park and they like being in our campground."
With hot weather expected this weekend, Paul expects the lake's beach and boat docks to be hopping places, as well.
"Our water conditions is pretty good," said Paul. "Lots of lakes are experiencing some algae issues. We haven't had any problems that anybody's noticed, or had anybody report. Of course, the boating--the water's warm. It's a great time for the tubing, the skiing, the swimming, so we encourage people to come out and enjoy it."
Paul, however, hopes patrons celebrate the weekend responsibly.
"Our beach is alcohol free," he said. "No smoking and no pets allowed in our beach area. So, it kind of keeps that cleaned up a little bit. That kind of helps with people making poor choices down there. We less issues than we used to."
For information on other state parks in KMAland, check the Iowa Department of Natural Resource's website.