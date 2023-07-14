(Corning) -- Activities at Lake Icaria State Park are running full tilt following two days of storm cleanup operations.
Straightline winds from Wednesday morning's severe storms walloped trees in isolated areas of the park. Adams County Conservation Director Travis Paul tells KMA News at least 3 large trees were destroyed, and 6-8 others sustained heavy damage.
"The portion of the lake that was affected the most was our lake view campground," said Paul. "That storm had a nice head of steam coming across the lake. Where it made landfall there, we did lose one big tree, a couple of medium-sized trees, I would say, and then some limb damage on some other stuff. We've had to some trimming on some broken branches."
Paul says high winds also impacted one of the lake's boat docks.
"We did have one of our boat docks at one of the boat ramps flipped over," he said. "My crew and I were able to get that drug back in, and flipped back over and reset yesterday (Friday) afternoon."
Despite a strong contingent of campers in the park's campgrounds, Paul says no one was injured.
"Most people rode it out in the campers, and said, yeah, it was definitely pretty windy," said Paul. "But again, no injuries, or minor, sustained damage, I would say, probably to a couple of the campers. I heard that some of the jacks were bent, and some minor things like that were fixable.
"Again, I go back to the fact that nobody was hurt, and that's always our end goal, there," he added.
Paul says he hopes the trees damaged by the storm can be saved.