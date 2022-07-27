(Bedford) -- State officials plan to reopen a beach at a Taylor County lake Thursday after confirming the presence of a brain-infecting amoeba.
Officials with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wednesday confirmed that Naegleria fowleri in the lake. Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers, ponds and canals. In extremely rare cases, it can cause primary amebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, a brain infection that may result when water containing the amoeba rushes up the nose and reaches the brain. State officials closed the beach earlier this month after a Missouri resident who swam in the lake died due to the infection.
With testing now complete, DNR officials will reopen the beach, with signage informing visitors of the presence of the amoeba and the risk of PAM. Officials say swimmers can reduce the risk by keeping their heads out of the water, and using nose clips or plugging their noses when going underwater. Swimmers should also avoid digging or stirring up the sediment at the bottom of the lake or river.