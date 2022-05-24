(Bedford) -- Thousands of recreational enthusiasts are heading to KMAland's state parks this Memorial Day weekend.
Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County is included in the list of camping destinations. Longtime Park Ranger Doug Sleep tells KMA News camping spots are at a premium this coming weekend--if early reservation numbers are any indication.
"According to the reservations I posted today," said Sleep, "we had a lot of reservations of people coming in this weekend. So, I would expect a big crowd this weekend."
With final preparations for the unofficial start of summer continuing, Sleep says the park is in its best shape ever.
"The guys are getting everything mowed up, looking good," he said. "Making sure all the minor leaks are ready to go from un-winterizing everything. We're good to go. The trails are in good shape, also."
Sleep says the lake's fish population has rebounded since its dredging several years ago.
"The fishing's been pretty good over the years," said Sleep. "It's just more weather-related than anything now. A lot of nice bluegill, crappie, bass. We'd like to see a lot of people have a lot of good luck here."
Sleep has some advice for those camping at the park this weekend.
"Be mindful of everybody else," he said. "If you have pets, keep them on the lease. If there's a large crowd, it's people getting along with people--that's the main issue. Clean up you trash, clean up after yourself. Be mindful of others."
He also reminds park patrons to monitor weather conditions, as thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend. More information about Lake of Three Fires and other recreational outlets is available from the Iowa State Parks website.