(Bedford) -- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Lake of Three Fires swimming area is temporarily closed.
In a release, IDPH public officials say the closure comes as a precautionary response to a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri in a recent potential exposure while swimming at the beach at Lake of Three Fires.
Testing to confirm the presence Naegleria fowleri is currently being conducted in conjunction with the CDC and could take several days to complete.
Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic single-celled free-living ameba that can cause rare life-threatening infections of the brain. The ameba is typically found in warm freshwater lakes, rivers and ponds.
Since 1962, only 154 cases have been identified in the United States.