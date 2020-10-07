(KMAland) -- Four lucky teachers were recently awarded for their dedication in a big way.
Over the last two weeks, the Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards for 2020 were handed out in surprise ceremonies in area schools. Jennifer Green with the Lakin Foundation says the awards were established by the late Charles E. Lakin as a way to reward teachers who encourage their students to come to school.
"Charles Lakin was a philanthropist who was born and raised in southwest Iowa around the Emerson area," said Green. "He decided upon his passing that he wanted to set up a foundation to continue his giving. He focused on areas of children and families, education and training and economic resilience. We work to fund various non-profits throughout the southwest Iowa and a couple over in the Omaha area, as well."
Typically, awards are handed out in the spring, but those ceremonies were pushed back due to COVID-19. Green says each winner is given a cash prize.
"Every year, we work with the Green Hills AEA to collect nominations for these teachers," said Green. "We have a whole level of judging that gets done to pick out the top four teachers. We take two from the elementary level and two from the secondary level based upon the nominations that we sent in. Those teachers are awarded with a $10,000 check. That's to show them the gratitude that we have for them and for just the dedication that they put forward to make sure their students are enjoying school and they want to go to school."
This year's winners include: Allison Gregg, a former 2nd grade teacher at Hamburg Elementary School; Cathy Field, 5th grade teacher at East Mills Elementary School; Nicole Zavadil, high school music teacher at Sidney Jr/Sr High School and Holly Jarrett, high school math teacher at Tri-Center High School. In addition to the teacher's award, each school district with a winner receives $2,500.