(KMAland) -- The Charles E. Lakin Foundation has announced three recipients of the 2020 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards.
The Foundation has awarded Allison Gregg, a former 2nd grade teacher at Hamburg Elementary School in Hamburg, Iowa, Cathy Field, 5th grade teacher at East Mills Elementary School in Hastings, Iowa, and Nicole Zavadil, high school music teacher at Sidney Jr/Sr High School in Sidney, Iowa.
The Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award is given to four outstanding southwest Iowa public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin’s hometown of Emerson. Winners of the Lakin Award receive $10,000 to use on anything unrelated to school, and their respective district receives an award of $2,500.
“The look on the faces of the teachers and the students of each winner is priceless,” said Dr. Lolli Haws, Chief Administrator at Green Hills AEA, who partners with the Lakin Foundation to present the awards.. “People do not go into education for the dollars. An award like this says ‘we appreciate you’ with a big financial thank you as well.”
The award ceremonies, which traditionally take place in May, were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.