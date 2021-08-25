(Hastings) -- Officials with a major philanthropic organization are throwing their support behind the proposed Regional Center for Technical Education.
The Charles E. Lakin Foundation announces its support of the proposed center--a partnership between the East Mills School District, Iowa Western Community College and the Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG). Last week, East Mills school officials revealed plans to locate the center inside the district's elementary facility in Hastings. Those plans are contingent upon East Mills voters approving a $22 million bond issue for renovating the Malvern junior-senior high school into a pre-K-12 complex, thereby bringing all of the district's students into one location. In a recent interview with KMA News, East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood says the center would provide students of all ages with academic and technical skills necessary to succeed in future careers. Hood says the vision is to invite area businesses within a 45-mile radius or larger to come to the table, and develop programs that would help grow their workforce.
"I can sit here today, and say, 'hey, I think, you know, we need welders, for example.'" said Hood. "I assume welding will be one of the things, but I'm not sure what the other items will be yet, until we sti down with our future business partners and see what they need, and then we will help them at that point grow people to help facilitate, and keep southwest Iowa moving in a positive direction, and keeping it vibrant."
In a news release, Lakin Foundation President Steve Wild says the proposed facility strategically aligns with the foundation's three core areas: children and families, education and training and economic resiliency. Foundation officials say the Hastings facility is of significance to the Lakin family, as Charles E. Lakin III and his sister, Deborah (Lakin) Johnson attended school there as part of the former Nishna Valley School District.