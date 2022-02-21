(Shenandoah) -- What is now an empty space in downtown Shenandoah could soon hold a new business.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening at 6, the Shenandoah City Council holds a public hearing for the sale of city-owned property at 601 West Sheridan Avenue to Sorensen Auto for $2,500. Plans call for constructing a new laundromat at the site of the former Radio Shack building. Speaking at the council's previous meeting earlier this month, Sorensen Shop Manager Kathy Silvestre said the laundromat would use modern technology in terms of customer payment options.
"It's not going to necessarily be a laundromat like most think," said Silvestre. "It's not just going to be coin operated. We're doing card readers. You can pay using your phone. There will be some that I know that will use coins. There are some people that don't do any sort of card."
Silvestre says the laundromat's location would help deter vandalism.
"The side where Blossom Street is, a portion of that will be a glass front," she said. "It will be well lit. So, even if somebody wanted to, it would be very noticeable if they did try to vandalize. Hopefully, if we get the lot, we're right on Main Street, so that kind of narrows it down a little bit."
Silvestre added local contractors are being sought for the building's construction.
Also on the agenda is discussion of proposed amendments to the fireworks permit section of city code, and setting a public hearing on the amendments for March 8th at 6 p.m. Council members will also discuss partnering with Pella Corporation and Lloyd, Incorporated for the E-Cycle event on April 22N.D., a request for six designated handicap parking spaces located in front of businesses along West Sheridan Avenue, and ratifying salaries for a new police officer and City Hall administrative assistant.