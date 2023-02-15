(Shenandoah) -- Planning for a possible Shenandoah street department facility is moving forward.
Shenandoah's City Council cleared the way for further action on the project Tuesday night by approving the purchase of more than five acres property on Ferguson Road from Valley Farms, Incorporated for $104,600. City officials want a new facility for a centralized location for the city's street equipment. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the project now moves into the planning stages, now that space is available.
"It's going to be up to everyone to kind of pitch in on this," said McQueen. "We want to make sure it's built adequately to hold everything, but we don't need a gigantic warehouse building. We need something functional, something that will have a lift and a pit, so that they can do their own service and maintenance."
McQueen says the project's cost and dimensions are undetermined at this time.
"Once we get the design figured out of exactly what we want--is this going to be a 20-garage door building, a 10-garage door building--there's a lot of things that need to be worked out," he said. "This is going to be something that I'd like to see completed in 24 months. Now that the land's bought, we need to start looking at that."
Funding from the city's Road Use Tax revenues will cover the project's construction. The vote approving the land purchase was 4-to-0, with Councilwoman Rita Gibson absent. Council members also approved the sale of city-owned property at 113 University Avenue to Dan and Susan Wetzel for $1,000, and set a public hearing for March 28th at 6 p.m. for selling other city property at 208 East Valley to Nancy Stevenson for $2,000.
In other business Tuesday night, the council....
---authorized a loan agreement and the issuance of general obligation urban renewal capital loan notes not to exceed $550,000.
---set public hearings for February 28th at 6 p.m. on amendments to city ordinances pertaining to public health and safety, and animal control and protection.
---awarded an archaeological scope of services contract to Bear Creek Archaeology, Incorporated for the completion of a phase one archeological survey for approximately 30 acres as part of the wastewater treatment plant project, as recommended by JEO Consulting Group, with costs not to exceed $16,430.
---reappointed Nick Bosley to another two-year term on the city's Low Rent Housing Board.
You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: