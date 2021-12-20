(Clarinda) -- Iowa is the among the states facing the challenge of increasing its workforce in 2022.
That's according to Mary Landhuis, president of Clarinda's Lisle Corporation and EZ Way, who was recently appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds to the Iowa Workforce Development Board. Landhuis was appointed following a recommendation by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry, and an interview with the governor. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Landhuis says the board's focus is to increase employment capabilities, and make training and job opportunities available to residents across the state.
"Increasing the availability of a motivated, well-trained workforce within our state is really a critical part of the success of Iowa companies, families and communities," said Landhuis. "Unfortunately, the historic lack of population growth in Iowa, and rural Iowa in particular, really presents a real barrier in growth, not only now but in the long-term future. That's really the focus of the board."
As one of the region's business leaders, Landhuis has followed the reports of labor shortages across the country. She says all businesses and industries are in need of an increased labor force.
"I've had many conversations with local businesses of all sizes," he said. "We're all faced with the same challenge, no matter what the industry is. Attracting, retaining and training new employees in our state is really our biggest workforce need, both at Lisle Corporation, and many other companies in the area. So, it is a top priority for the state's workforce and our economic development initiative."
Landhuis adds all employers are still dealing with the impact of COVID-19. While saying the continuing global pandemic has been a "rough ride" for everyone, she says business leaders hope conditions will improve in the new year.
"Certainly, especially in the restaurant industry, that was a huge hit," said Landhuis. "But then, just the difference in demand for products and sales for us, personally, at first, that dropped dramatically. But then, there was a huge surge from within our industry. So, it's really just trying to catch up with the sales demand, but also make sure that we take care of our employees, and their health and their concerns throughout the whole experience."
With the emergence of Career Technical Education, or CTE programs across the state, Landhuis envisions colleges and universities playing a bigger role in training a future workforce.
"I think there's a lot of opportunities for our kids to be able to go in and learn a skill and a trade," she said, "and be able to get started in the workforce within a couple of years. It really doesn't take a four-year degree to have a very successful career. So, it's important for high school kids, and certainly kids that have graduated and working for opportunities in the workforce to understand that there are great learning opportunities for them across the state."
You can hear the full interview with Mary Landhuis here: