(Avoca) -- Motorists using Highway 59 are advised of some upcoming road work.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials say bridge replacement work commences July 24th on 59 a mile south of Avoca--weather permitting. Crews will replace the bridge one half at a time, reducing traffic to one lane, with a lane width of 9 feet, 6 inches. Trucks with wide loads traveling north of the work zone will be directed to use Iowa Highway 83, while southbound trucks with wide loads must use U.S. Highway 6. Temporary signal lights will direct motorists across the bridge.
Motorists should drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in the work zones. More information is available on the DOT's traveler information website, 511ia.org.