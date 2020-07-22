(Coin) -- Page County motorists are advised of a lane closure on a county road this week.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says crews will begin pavement maintenance work on Hackberry Avenue -- or M48 -- at Coin Wednesday and work north to Highway 2. Crews will clean and reseal joints in the concrete pavement.
During the work, one lane will be closed at a time with flaggers and pilot cars to provide traffic control. The six-mile project is expected to take four days with good weather. King urges motorists to slow down and pay attention for flaggers when entering the work zone. He also advises using an alternate route if at all possible.
Anyone with questions on the work can contact King's office at (712) 542-2510.