(Creston) -- First National Bank has announced the election of two new members to its board of directors.
New First National Bank President Julie Lanning and Shenandoah Market President Michael J. Bauer's selection to the board went into effect March 24th. After serving 16 years with the organization, Lanning was named President/CEO in January, succeeding Randy Huewe who officially retired on April 1st. Meanwhile, Bauer brings over 25 years of banking experience with specialty in ag lending along with helping get the MC2 Club--a job shadowing and mentorship program for young adults-- off the ground at the Shenandoah Community School District.
First National Bank is a full service community bank locally owned that specializes in commercial, ag and personal banking, with offices in Creston, Afton and Shenandoah.