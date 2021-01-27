(Clarinda) — Near-record snowfall this week in Clarinda has taken its toll on city snow removal equipment.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council heard an update on snow removal efforts in the wake of a large winter storm Monday night and Tuesday morning. Clarinda was among the highest snowfall totals in the area, with over 14 inches — the most the community has received in a single day since 1912. City Manager Gary McClarnon praised the city’s public works department for its work in removing the snow — especially in the downtown area.
"Before 24 hours was up, they had 14 inches of snow removed off of the square," said McClarnon. "I thought that was wonderful. That night, it stopped snowing around 10 o'clock, by the next morning every road was passable. They did do a very nice job of doing that, plus they picked up the snow."
The large amount of snow removal did wreak havoc on some of the city’s equipment. McClarnon says the biggest hit is the loss of the city’s large snowblower that’s mounted on a skid loader.
"A piece of concrete curb got in the pile and bent both shafts on it," said McClarnon. "They actually had to end up putting the bucket on and finish removing the snow from the square. (Public Works Director) Adam (Brown) was looking at it today and he took some video of it. It's shot. We're trying to get an estimate from Trans-Iowa Equipment -- whose worked on it before -- to see if they can repair it. They told us it would probably be $30,000 to repair it."
The snowblower was purchased in 2011 from Creston for $15,000. McClarnon says new units are around $130,000 with used models going for $60,000-$70,000. He says more research is needed before moving forward, but the city will be without the snow blower for the rest of the winter. Additionally, the city has a tractor in the shop with transmission issues, a hole in the skid loader’s tire and two bad tires on a loader tractor.
Councilman Matt Ridge raised concerns with the amount of snow being piled in the streets by private contractors doing snow removal at businesses and homes. McClarnon says he’s already spoken with some of the contractors.
"We did have a lot of snow piles that are in the street or part of it is in the street," said McClarnon. "I've already contacted a couple of them and told them that they need to do a better job. Obviously, with a 14-inch snow, it's hard. At least we can make them aware of it."
McClarnon also reminds residents that sidewalks must be cleared 24 hours following the conclusion of a snow event. He says the city tries to be lenient with property owners.
"I suppose we just go out there and do it ourselves and charging them," said McClarnon. "We do have the right to do that with the ordinance we passed. We do try to make phone calls where we can, because we have the Postal Service who will call and complain on some of it. We do try to give them an opportunity, but not everybody has the resources to pay for it either. That's another issue we run into. I'm hoping there's some volunteers that's out there somewhere to help some of these people.”
City officials also thanked a number of private companies who lended trucks to help the city carry snow out of downtown. In other business, the council approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Inc. for just over $480,000 for work on the city’s wastewater treatment plant project and approved a change over for just over $9,300.