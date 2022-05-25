(Stanton) -- KMAland is continuing to celebrate May Beef Month, and KMA News recently caught up with another area producer.
Andy Larson of Larson Farms operates out of the Stanton area. Larson is a fifth-generation cattleman in Montgomery County, with around 250 head of cattle and some row crop farming. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Larson says that he's seen a number of changes in the industry over the years, especially with technology.
"It's changed so dramatically," said Larson. "Just being able to have the genetics we have now and being able to know what we're getting for genetics. I have an app that I can use it to tell me when I've rotated from one pasture to the next. There's others -- I think we've gotten better chemicals for several of our weed problems and stuff like that."
Although there have been a lot of new tools and approaches added to farming during Larson's time, he says it's made things a bit easier. Still, Larson mentions he's had to adjust his own techniques to keep up.
"I can remember you turned the cattle out in the pasture, and when the pasture ran out you figured out where else you're going to put them because they were in the same spot," said Larson. "Now, it's rotational grazing and mob grazing. We're managing grass with the crop, which we used to not do -- it has changed a lot."
Larson not only spends his time working on the farm tending to livestock and grains. He also volunteers for numerous community boards and organizations. Specifically in smaller communities, Larson says involvement in local groups is important for the future of agriculture and the area around.
"We have a small community and you need volunteers," said Larson. "Everybody's got to kind of help because there's not that many people there to do it. It's something I like to do. We go up to the fair once a year and cook at the beef quarters and do stuff like that and I enjoy that."
In regards to the future of his own operation, Larson says the biggest difficulty is navigating the unstable market conditions. But Larson says he can't imagine himself doing anything else.
You can hear the full interview with Andy Larson below.