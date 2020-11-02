(Sidney) -- Voters across KMAland weren't waiting until Tuesday to cast ballots in the general elections.
Auditor's offices across KMAland were swamped Monday with voters taking advantage of the final day of absentee voting. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen described the scene in her office Monday morning.
"We have a line out in the hall of voters," said Owen, "which is kind of unusual for us. It's a good problem to have. It's been a steady stream since we opened at 8 a.m."
Owen tells KMA News a big milestone was reached on Saturday, when her office and others were open for absentee voting.
"We had a great response," she said. "We had several voters come in, and we hit our 2,000th voter for early voting."
Polls will be open across Iowa Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Unlike the June primary, in which only one polling place was open in Fremont County due to COVID-19 concerns, Owen says all precincts will be open for this election. However, Owen reminds residents of precinct location changes in Sidney and Farragut.
"Sidney will vote at the Sidney Senior Center," said Owen. "And, Farragut will vote at the Waterfalls Event Center."
Owen says additional poll workers made it possible for the county to open all precincts.
"We were fortunate enough to have enough poll workers this time, that we were able to open all locations," she said, "so we had to buy extra supplies. We only had one (precinct) open in the primary."
Contact your local county auditor's office for the polling locations in your area. Polls in Missouri are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and in Nebraska from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.