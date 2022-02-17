(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman faces numerous charges following a disturbance late Wednesday evening.
Shenandoah Police say 68-year-old Jennifer Sue Campbell was arrested for OWI 1st offense, assault on a peace officer--both misdemeanors--and false reporting to public safety entities, 5th degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts--all simple misdemeanors. Campbell is charged in connection with an incident that began at around 10 p.m., when officers were called to the 1400 block of South Moreland for a noise complaint of loud music setting off car alarms.
Campbell was taken into custody following an investigation, and was taken to the Page County Jail, where she's being held on $2,900 bond.