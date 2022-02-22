(Shenandoah) – Considerable debate over a proposed laundromat in downtown Shenandoah took place at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
By a 3-to-2 vote, the council approved the sale of city-owned property at 601 West Sheridan Avenue to Sorensen Auto for $2,500. Sorensen officials propose to construct a 1,500-to-1,800 square-foot facility as the site of a new laundromat. Action was taken following a public hearing in which both council members and residents aired comments and questions about the proposed business. Councilwoman Toni Graham and Councilman Kim Swank voted against the proposed sale. Swank relayed concerned expressed by citizens regarding the laundromat.
“There’s a lot of people that aren’t excited about having a laundromat on Main Street,” said Swank. “There’s a lot of people that like the green space there—I don’t know. They’ve asked questions about what type of building it’s going to be made out of. Will it blend in with the high buildings there? They have concern about that.”
Graham, meanwhile, says residents she’s talked to question whether the city will get any return from a business placed at that location, versus the expense of tearing the former RadioShack building down. That structure along with the former Nishnaland Seed building were demolished in 2015 through refinancing under essential corporate purpose methods.
Sorensen Shop Manager Kathy Silvestre addressed several concerns from the public, including one concerning possible loitering problems with a laundromat downtown.
“I think people misconstrue loitering,” said Silvestre. “I think a lot of people just see it as a negative thing, but nobody ever sees it as a positive. You want people to loiter. They go to a laundromat, they have nothing but time on their hands. They want to go outside, they want to go to the sidewalk. They’re going to look across the street, and say, ‘oh, my God, there’s Donut Stop, there’s Ladies Apparel,’ or, ‘I didn’t know they had a shoe store here.’ They will find something to do. It’s not about them washing clothes, it’s about them looking at other businesses in the community.”
Silvestre added that the area around the business would be well-lit. While it would not be open 24 hours a day, an attendant would be on duty when the business is open. Richard Jones, however, expressed concerns that the downtown area’s esthetics would be compromised by a laundromat.
“We are 100% pro-business for the downtown area of Shenandoah,” said Jones, “yet, have concerns that the laundromat may not be the best fit for this particular area. An additional laundromat may very well be needed and even required for this city. We just question the viability of the current proposed location as being the proposed place for this proposed business.”
Councilman Jon Eric Brantner was among three council members voting in favor of the land sale. Brantner says the city will never recoup the former RadioShack structure’s demolition costs unless something else is placed on the tax rolls. He added the city is getting nothing out of taking care of empty space at that location.
“I don’t know if Main Street is ideally the place,” said Brantner. “We’d love to have retail business. We’d love to have every business down there full of retail. That’s not happening. And, we have a business that’s looking at coming and building from scratch and putting something back on the tax rolls.
“While there are concerns—while parking is going to be an issue, while there’s safety issues, I’d like to think that we can all come together and—how do I say this appropriately—not chase businesses out of downtown Shenandoah, Iowa,’ he added.
Councilwomen Rita Gibson and Cindy Arman also voted in favor. Likewise, Mayor Roger McQueen voiced his support for the project prior to the vote.
In other business Tuesday, the council…
---by a 4-to-1 vote, set a public hearing for March 8th at 6 p.m. on proposed amendments to fireworks permits statutes under city code. Councilman Kim Swank cast the lone dissenting vote, saying the current ordinance should be left as is.
---unanimously approved partnering with Pella Corporation and Lloyd, Incorporated for the E-Cycle event April 22nd.
---by a 3-to-2 vote, approved the requests for six designated handicap parking spaces located at 720 West Sheridan Avenue (Design Originals), 701 West Sheridan Avenue (Bank Iowa), 620 West Sheridan Avenue (Shenandoah Inn & Suites), 605 West Sheridan Avenue (Ladies Apparel Shop), 514 West Sheridan Avenue (Shenandoah Floral), 401 West Sheridan Avenue (Orton Real Estate Services). Swank and Graham voted against the requests.
---approved the salary of police officer Kyle Blackledge for $20.90 per hour while uncertified, and $22.40 per hour upon completion of law enforcement training.
---approved the salary of Ashley Ward as city administrative assistant for $15 per hour.