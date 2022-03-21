(Shenandoah) -- Some blank space in downtown Shenandoah has a future occupant--and a future business has a new name.
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Monday morning for the city's new laundromat, located at 601 West Sheridan Avenue. Shenandoah's City Council approved the sale of city property to Sorensen Auto by a one-vote margin last month as the site of the new business. When finished, the business will be known as the Laundry Solution. Sorensen Shop Manager Kathy Silvestre tells KMA News the name speaks for itself.
"It is the laundry solution of the community," said Silvestre. "We needed something that the community, you know, looked up to. It is filling a great need. It's obviously a great door for the community."
Sorensen says the structure will fit into the downtown area's esthetics.
"There will be brickwork along the bottom," she said. "We are looking at either earth tones or some grays. There will be a slight purple in there if we do go with grays and blacks. We want something that is not just a plain standout-like-a-sore-thumb building. It will fit in with the downtown--that is a must."
She adds Sorensen will use local contractors in the building's construction.
"They have Gowing Plumbing--they are the first to start," said Sorensen, "followed by Mike Hodges Construction out of Farragut. SWIFT will be providing our internet, of course. John Fair is one of the contractors--he's local. We have some local electricians set up. It is a must to keep it local."
Saying the project is at the mercy of supply deliveries, Silvestre says the construction's completion is targeted between October and December. City officials tore down the former Radio Shack building at that West Sheridan location in 2015.