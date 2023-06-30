(Missouri Valley) -- A unique weekend-long tradition returns to Missouri Valley later next month.
The Loess Hills Lavender Farm is hosting its Annual LavenderStock event on July 15 and 16. Tracy Porter is one of the owners of the Missouri Valley farm. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program earlier this week, Porter says they are packing various entertainment into the weekend.
"You can come enjoy live music both days, entertainment both days for the kids, food, and then we have craft classes that you can sign up for on Saturday," said Porter.
Additionally, Porter says they will be bringing in a new event for the youth who attend the event, which she adds is also one of the events she is most excited about.
"We have Fairy Tale of Omaha and they're going to let kids get a picture with and get autographs from a fairy, pirate, princess, and Spiderman," Porter explained. "So, I think that will be a lot of fun."
Meanwhile, while they have craft vendors on the farm during regular hours, Porter says the number of vendors grows drastically for the July festival.
"We have a craft store that's open when the farm is open so I have regular vendors in there with their handmade crafts," she said. "But LavenderStock allows me to have like 20-to-25 extra vendors that will be in our lavender fields for people to shop at those as well."
Porter adds they should also have plenty of lavenders blooming on the farm by the time of the festival.
"It's been such a cold and late freeze in the spring that our lavender is blooming very late and we did have more winter kill in the field than I was hoping," said Porter. "But, I'm hoping that we can have some nice bundles for people to pick as well that weekend."
She says the event has been months in the works to coordinate the live music entertainment and ensure materials make it down for the various craft classes. For more information on the Loess Hills Lavender Farm or the upcoming LavenderStock event, visit loesshillslavender.com. You can hear the full interview with Porter below: