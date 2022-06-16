(Clarinda) -- Numerous KMAland agencies are assisting Fremont County authorities in a time of need.
Scores of law enforcement and fire departments, plus first responders, participated in an escort Wednesday afternoon for the body of Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Wayne "Melvin" Richardson. The 37-year-old Richardson was killed early Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle vehicle on Highway 275 near 260th Street. Page County's Sheriff's Office was among the local agencies assisting Fremont County in transporting Richardson's body to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny. Then, a Page County vehicle joined the escort from the medical examiner's office to the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg Wednesday afternoon. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer tells KMA News his agency also joined others in covering Fremont County, as its sheriff's office is in mourning.
"As a neighboring agency," said Palmer, "we do everything we can to assist other agencies, and show support. We've been trying to help cover a little bit. I know the Iowa State Patrol, the Mills County Sheriff's Office--everybody has been doing a great job of pitching in in this time of need.
"The last thing you really want in this position is to have your mind somewhere else. When you're trying to do this job, you have to have your senses about you, and a lot of times, you have to make decisions in a split second. That's why we try to assist when we can," he added.
Palmer says the support is all part of the "brotherhood" of law enforcement.
"We may not always get along," he said. "We may not always see things in the same way from different departments, or different individuals here that work in law enforcement. But, when the going gets tough, we all step together and make sure we get the job done."
Palmer acknowledges that Richardson's death is a grim reminder of the dangers of law enforcement work.
"One thing you'll find law enforcement doesn't really like to talk about is the death of a law enforcement member," said Palmer. "It becomes a realization. We are all human. We are not superheroes. We are not anything other than the person next door, most of the time. But, there comes that time when those people have to step up and do something that is very difficult. And, their families are the ones that pay in the end."
Funeral services for Austin "Melvin" Richardson take place Saturday morning at 11 at Sidney Junior-Senior High School, with internment in the Hamburg Cemetery. Visitation is Friday at the high school from 4-to-7 p.m. The Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg is in charge of the arrangements. Relief efforts are underway to assist Richardson's family. Donations may be sent to the Jennifer Richardson Support Fund at Malvern State Bank, 404 Main Street, Malvern, Iowa 51551. Monetary donations, plus gift cards for gas and groceries, can be mailed to the Jennifer Richardson Fund at Hilltop Animal Hospital, 422 Main Street, Malvern, Iowa 51551.