(Clarinda) -- School is returning later this month, but that also means drivers will need to be more cautious during the typical transportation hours for students.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer is reminding motorists of the extra precautions to keep in mind in KMAland and throughout the country over the next nine months of school. After the summer break, Palmer tells KMA News it is always good to get a refresher on the possible scenarios that come with students coming to and from school.
"Pay attention at crosswalks and be ready for the 'unimaginable' at times where someone would run out in front of you," said Palmer. "They're going to be excited, and we as motorists get kind of lax when schools back in session -- we forget about the stop arms of school buses."
Most notable are state laws associated with one of the most regulated vehicles on the roadway -- school buses. Palmer says one area of Highway 2 usually is the main culprit in the county for drivers not adhering to state requirements.
"We have a place that is a slow-moving vehicle lane and so the bus gets over into that to pick up the residents or children from that place, and unfortunately people don't stop coming from the opposite direction," said Palmer. "Most of them stop coming up behind them, but even though it's in a slow-moving vehicle lane and it's three lanes there, you still have to, as required by Iowa Code, stop."
Palmer says the consequences of violating school bus laws can be stiff.
"Now with the camera systems that we have, it's a better than average shot that we're going to find out who was in that vehicle whether they were driving or just the owner of it and someone else was driving it," said Palmer. "The Iowa Code is pretty clear and concise if somebody runs one of those, what the consequences are. It can result in you losing your license for a period of time, even if you weren't driving but you're the registered owner of that vehicle -- it can result in you losing your license for a period of time if you refuse to say who was driving."
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also encourages parents to discuss bus safety with their children, including the S.A.F.E. acronym. This includes staying five steps away from the curb, always waiting until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board, facing forward after finding a seat on the bus, and exit the bus after it stops, and looking left-right-left for cars before crossing a street.
Palmer adds his department is working with the local Iowa Department of Transportation office to implement signs warning motorists of frequent stops for school buses.