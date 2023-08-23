(Council Bluffs) -- As students head back to school this week, state law enforcement officials encourage motorists to pay extra attention during the typical school transportation hours.
Iowa State Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault reminds motorists of the extra precautions to keep in mind over the next several months of school. As the summer break comes to a close, Devault tells KMA News that it is always essential when in and around bus stops, crosswalks, and other school zones to be prepared for any potential scenario.
"With kids, it's just one of those things you have to expect the unexpected, and I know a lot of people do that already in the summer time with kids being out, running around, and on their bicycles," said Devault. "Truly expect those kids to not be paying close enough attention, maybe darting out into the road in front of you or messing around with friends to where they're stepping off a curb at a bus stop or something similar to that."
He also adds to be aware of any additional stop signs or other traffic control measures implemented in school zones during drop-off and pick-up hours.
The school year also brings back one of the most heavily regulated vehicles on the roadway--school buses. Both in town and the country, Devault says when amber lights, stop signs, and stop arms are in use by a school bus, it is against the law in Iowa to pass the bus in either direction.
"It's similar to a city street light--yellow doesn't mean speed up and hurry up to get through because it's about to turn red, it means to be cautious and start slowing down because you know the next step is it's going to turn red," Devault explained. "I would just encourage motorists to think about that when they see those school buses, because the last thing anybody wants to live with is accidentally hitting a kid just because they weren't paying enough attention or thought they had enough time to get around the bus."
Devault notes that bus drivers are required by law to report any infractions to their respective school district, which then contacts local law enforcement to launch an investigation along with the state patrol. With the high-quality video feed now included on every school bus, Devault adds it is much easier to identify anyone violating school bus laws--which can also come with steep penalties.
"Going through that red light on a school bus, you're talking about a $340 fine and some reinstatement fees on getting your license back after a possible suspension or having to go to a driver improvement school in lieu of losing your license," he said. "So, it's not just as simple as pay a fine and move on--it's something that's taken very seriously."
Devault says there will also be a considerable amount of new or younger drivers on the road, including several high school students utilizing a school permit, which is attainable after a youth has completed driver's education and held their regular learner's permit for six months. On top of other motorists being more aware, Devault also reminds students and parents that a school permit is only valid for driving between home and school-sponsored events.
"So, it's got to be between the hours of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and it says you can go from home to school or any other school sponsored activities using the most direct and accessible route," said Devault. "Things to remember, these activities must be in the school you are enrolled in, or as far as extracurricular activities, there has to be a sharing agreement in place if you're going to drive to one of those neighboring schools that maybe offers a sport your school does not."
For more information on the "dos and don'ts" of a school permit, visit the Iowa Department of Transportation's website.