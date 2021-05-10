(Shenandoah) – Legendary local law enforcement figures joined today’s officers in a solemn ceremony in Shenandoah Monday evening.
“Taps” were played at the end of Shenandoah’s annual Police Walk ceremony. Local residents joined the city’s police officers, members of the Page County Sheriff’s Office and retired law enforcement personnel in the traditional walk from the City Hall gazebo to the city’s public safety center. Participants placed 119 American flags on the safety center’s front lawn, representing the number of officers nationwide killed in the line of duty in 2021 thus far. Shen PD officers speaking in the gazebo prior to the walk praised citizens for their continued support of law enforcement during a trying year. Assistant Police Chief Tom Johnson spoke of facing unprecedented challenges in 2020.
“Over the last year or so I’ve had to cope with a new challenge – one I’d never had to deal with before,” said Johnson. “Hearing and seeing constantly all the challenges and negativity a lot of departments throughout the U.S. are going through. With all this going on around us, I can say without any hesitation my desire to serve this great city has not waivered. This city has shown on many occasions its support for this department, whether through donations, a simple waive as you drive by, or coming up to me and saying, ‘thank you for your service.’ It happens quite a bit. This city and its citizens continue to show me how great they are.”
Police Sergeant Ethan Johnson says the community support over the past year has been the greatest in his nine years with the department – even as COVID-19 shut down many area businesses.
“The biggest thing I found out about law enforcement is it’s not about the crime, and busting people and things like that,” said Ethan, “it’s about helping the community. I had several situations last winter where I was pushing vehicles out. It’s as simple as that. So, I would like to thank the community and the support you provide. Everyone here is great.”
Retired officers speaking included Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt. A former police chief, Hunt praised the current department.
“I love this community – I always have,” said Hunt. “This police department is super. I just like being around them. I get nothing but good reports. And, I want to thank you people in this community for that, because you back the police.”
Kevin Hughes retired as Shenandoah police chief 15 years ago. Hughes, a 26-year law enforcement veteran in the community, says there’s one thing he hasn’t missed since hanging up his badge.
“Being a former chief, you really appreciate when that phone doesn’t ring anymore,” said Hughes. “You can shut the ringer off, you don’t have to worry about anybody calling you, and saying they have a situation that they need assistance with.”
Retired Assistant Chief Darrell Saner and Officer Mike Anderson were also in attendance, as was retired 911 Dispatcher Jean Stribling. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer praised the former officers for being a great benefit to Shenandoah.
“They’ve retired and moved on,” said Palmer. “Some of them have stayed. But, every officer in this community that worked for you would give their life to save yours. Please remember that when you think of this week, because it is very important to us to be part of what we are, and what we always will be.”
Members of the Shenandoah American Legion Post #98 color guard also participated in the ceremony.