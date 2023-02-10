(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man.
The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
Anyone who has seen Erisman after noon on Thursday or may know his whereabouts is urged to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4761 or Pottawattamie County dispatch at 712-328-5737.