(Council Bluffs) -- As the dog days of summer are upon KMAland, so is an increased risk of child heatstroke in unattended vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reminding motorists to "Park, Look, and Lock" their vehicles this summer to reduce the amount of child heatstroke experienced in the country due to being left in cars unattended. Ryan Devault is the Public Resource Officer for the Iowa State Patrol's District 3 office. He tells KMA News the effort is primarily about ensuring motorists take that extra look in the back seat after parking their vehicle.
"It kind of feels like something we shouldn't have to say, but you need to understand that there is going to be kids in the back of those cars," said Devault. "We just want people to take the extra time when they park their car to take a look back there in the backseat before they lock their car up and head into wherever their destination is."
According to the NHTSA, since 1998, over 900 children have died from heatstroke after being left or becoming trapped in a hot car. In 2018 and 2019, 53 children died each year, and 23 children were killed in 2021.
Devault says car temperatures can increase by nearly 20 degrees every ten minutes in a vehicle. While adults can feel the extreme heat, he says it doesn't take as long for heat stroke to set in for children around a 104-degree body temperature.
"Especially with young children, their body temperatures actually heat up about five times faster than what we as adults see as far as our body temperature increasing," said Devault. "So, the combination between the extreme heats in the 90s and pushing 100 degrees combined with the 20-plus increase in temperature, it's a deadly combination."
In a world full of potential distractions, Devault says one way to ensure your child's safety is to try and limit the distractions you can control.
"It's easy to say take the extra time to look, but maybe sometimes that isn't always that easy -- there's distractions," said Devault. "As a driver with a child in the car with you, try to limit those distractions including staying off your cell phone -- not only for safety purposes as far as crashes go, but also just to keep your mind focused on remembering your child was put into that car."
Another option, Devault says, is to place an important item in the backseat to give yourself another reason to double-check your vehicle.
Devault adds bystanders can assist if they should see a child unattended in a vehicle on hot days.
"If you see a child that is in a vehicle that is in these extreme temperatures and they're sweating profusely, the main thing is to call 911 to get law enforcement, emergency personnel, and medical attention there," said Devault. "Because maybe they haven't passed out or anything like that, but they could very easily still be dehydrated and need medical care."
Under Iowa's "Good Samaritan law," Devault says individuals would be covered for any damage to a vehicle if they attempt to remove an unattended child potentially suffering from a heat stroke. Additionally, he says that individuals should always lock their cars to ensure children can't get in unattended.