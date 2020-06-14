(Des Moines) — Following a nearly two-and-a-half month interruption, Iowa lawmakers have adjourned the 88th General Assembly.
While lawmakers were in the middle of their session in March, the COVID-19 pandemic forced an unprecedented stoppage of legislative work. Lawmakers returned to Des Moines on June 3rd to wrap up the state’s budget and pass other priority legislation. On Sunday, leadership in both chambers adjourned for the year. House Speaker Pat Grassley — who is in his first year in the chair — thanked House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl — also in his first year in his current role — for his work in guiding lawmakers through the start-and-stop nature of the session.
"I think what we've had thrown in front of us in our first year as a leadership team, we have handled very well," said Grassley.
Grassley also thanked the outgoing members of both parties and said there is opportunity for lawmakers to step into new roles next year.
"We're both losing some members that have quite a bit of longevity to their time in the chamber," said Grassley. "That really is an opportunity for the members who haven't been here quite as long to really step up to the plate and take a role in which maybe you didn't think you were going to have as quickly as you're going to."
Aside from wrapping up a budget, lawmakers returned to Des Moines amid widespread protests and civil unrest stemming from the murder of an African-American man by a white police officer in Minneapolis. After a few days of negotiations, lawmakers unanimously passed a bipartisan policing reform bill that Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law. House Minority Leader Todd Prichard says the bill sent a statement to the nation.
"My thanks to the Legislative Black Caucus for your leadership and tireless efforts in the fight for justice," said Prichard. "In addition to the thousands of Iowans who spent day after day demanding change from us, the bipartisan legislation that would not have passed a few days without the years of work and countless conversations you have had with colleagues in this chamber that built trust and led to a better understanding of the challenges you face every day."
While he praised both parties for working together on police reform, Prichard says he hoped the body could do more on providing relief from COVID-19.
"There is more we could have done during this COVID session to keep workers safe, make sure healthcare is affordable and accessible and gives businesses the tools to be successful and gives every child a world-class education in a safe environment," said Prichard. "Instead of working on COVID relief together, the majority passed legislation in the closing hours of the session to stop Iowans from voting and passed more restrictions on woman's right to make her own healthcare decisions."
Before adjourning, GOP lawmakers passed a 24-hour waiting period for abortions and passed a measure to cut the state budget for elections by $250,000.