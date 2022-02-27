(Shenandoah) – Concerns over a bill setting new regulations for school library materials were aired during Saturday’s legislative coffee in Shenandoah.
During the one-hour briefing at the Shenandoah Public Safety Center Bricker Room, local resident Amy Zollars questioned a bill in the Iowa Senate prohibiting certain specified materials in schools and school libraries, and penalizing school staff members distributing them. Zollars says her biggest concern regarding the measure is that a teacher or administrator found in violation – based on a person’s complaint – could be charged with a misdemeanor, and serve up to a year of jail time and fined $2,500. School districts, meanwhile, would be subject to a $1,000 a day fine.
“Frankly, one of the biggest tools of censorship is fear,” said Zollars. “And, you’ve created fear in administrators and teachers thinking they might offend one person over one thing. And so, back just starting with the administrators, what’s the realistic way that they can review all the materials to make sure they’re not in violation?”
State Senator Mark Costello reiterated earlier comments supporting the bill, and entered into an exchange with Zollars when declining specifics on the materials he objected to.
“There’s stuff out there in my district that I don’t want to see, myself,” said Costello. “It’s terrible.”
“Could you give an example?” asked Zollars.
“I’m not going to going to talk about it,” replied Costello.
“No, no, I mean the names of the books and stuff,” said Zollars, “because I just got done reading five books which have been censored and banned throughout the state of Iowa, and other states. I just wondered whether you had read any of these.”
“I’ve seen a few excerpts of it,” said Costello. “Sexually explicit stuff in there’s that’s really not acceptable. I wouldn’t want to read it myself. It wouldn’t be allowed to be published in the paper, it wouldn’t allowed to be mentioned on the radio. It’s illegal, as we have our decency standards. So, look, that’s what we’re trying to address.”
Costello claims problems with illicit materials in school libraries are widespread, and in several area districts. While saying the Iowa House will focus on the transparency portions of the bill – requiring districts to list materials in school libraries online – State Representative Cecil Dolecheck called the Senate bill in its present form “a very large overreach.” In his opinion, Dolecheck says portions of the bill “do damage to the teaching profession.”
“We’re having enough trouble getting teachers now,” said Dolecheck. “When you start burdening them to the point where they become fearful being able to do anything, that’s not good for the profession, that’s not good for our students. We need to find a blend and a mix that actually, as I’ve been trying to, support our teachers and uphold them, and get the respect back in the classroom that we’ve seen to have lost.”
Passed out of committee before this month’s funnel deadline, Costello replied that the Senate bill is expected to be amended as it’s considered by the full body.
While saying she applauds legislators’ efforts toward transparency, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the processes in place in the Iowa Code regarding appeals on school materials should be allowed to work.
“Require us to do things like post up policies – like we do with bullying and harassment,” said Nelson. “Require us to post our libraries. But, please don’t jail our teachers. I don’t sense that from either of you. I don’t believe that that’s your intent or your belief. But, the bill comes across as an attack on every educator, that we have no professional judgment or reason. And, I don’t believe that’s the Iowa way.”
Costello says all teachers should not take the bill as an attack, and only a small number of instructors are distributing obscene materials. When pressed further by another attendee, Costello says he didn’t have a list of the books or materials in question.