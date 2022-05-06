(Des Moines) -- When will the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session end?
That's a good question. And, the answers depend on which side of the chamber you talk to. April 19 was the scheduled ending date of this year's session. Yet, many issues remain unsettled, forcing the 2022 assembly into overtime. Members of the Iowa House and Senate are pointing fingers at each other as to the adjournment's delay. State Representative Tom Moore says his colleagues are waiting for the Iowa Senate to pass a series of budget bills in order to bring the session to an end.
"We had done our business," said Moore. "We had all of our budgets done, we had our bills passed, and sent to Senate. And, we have yet--from the knowledge I have--we have yet to see a budget bill come to the House of Representatives from the Senate. That was all supposed to be done by April 10, budget-wise, and there was nothing to stop the Senate from doing budget bills--but we haven't seen them."
State Senator Mark Costello, however, tells a different story. Costello says the problem is that the House's budget estimate exceeds the spending level proposed on his side.
"As I understand it, their budget is about $70 million higher that what we have in our budget," said Costello. "Some of that is due to whether the governor can pay for some things with federal funds--the ARPA funds--or not. So, that's not really quite that big of a difference. But, in several areas, they want to spend more. We don't think that's necessary, or prudent."
Another sticking point involves the omnibus education bill, which includes Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed school scholarship program, which would provide funding allowing 10,000 students to attend private schools. Lawmakers in the Iowa Senate approved the bill, which has yet to pass the House. Moore, a retired teacher and former school board member, is among those against the proposal, saying it would hurt public education.
"I'm a public education guy," he said. "I believe in public education, and I believe that most of public education in Iowa is doing a great job. Are there some schools out there that aren't doing a good job? Yes. Do we need to take money away from the public schools to give to parents for choice? I don't think so. That's not something I believe in."
Costello, who supported the bill in the Senate, points to the measure's other worthwhile components, such as funding to help school districts share positions like school counselors, superintendents and administrators, mental health professionals and school resource officers.
"I think overall that it's a good bill," he said. "I think it provides some protections for the schools. I think some people fear that it's opening a door, that we might expand into a different type of a voucher system, or something like that. As it is, it's not hurting the schools particularly in my districts--I don't see how it does. We would get that operational sharing money, and that would be positive for us."
Another issue in a holding pattern involves a moratorium for using eminent domain on carbon pipeline projects. Lawmakers in the Iowa House approved the moratorium earlier in this session, but action is still pending in the Senate.