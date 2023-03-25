(Shenandoah) -- Despite action on one side of the Iowa Legislature, a measure regulating carbon pipeline projects is still up in the air.
Recently, the Iowa House approved a bill setting enhanced protections for landowners over carbon sequestration projects, including a 90% threshold for land acquisition before eminent domain is used to acquire other necessary property for a CO2 pipeline projects. State Representative Tom Moore was among the southwest Iowa legislators supporting the bill. Moore, however, expressed mixed emotions over his vote during Saturday morning's legislative briefing in Shenandoah.
"To be honest, there's not a good vote on this bill," said Moore, "because if I vote for this bill, that detracts from our economic development of our ethanol industry. Not only that, but it takes away--could take away--some of the enhanced pricing that farmers get for their grain. So, do I supporter the farmers and the grain, or do I support, on the other hand, the property rights? It very simply came down to me that property rights came first over the economic development related to the pipeline."
As to whether the Iowa Senate will act on the bill on its side of the chamber, State Senator Tom Shipley says, "call it in the air."
"That remains to be seen," said Shipley. "There's passion on both sides. There's probably more than it's share of misinformation on both sides. I don't know what it's going to come down to, whether the (Iowa) Utilities Board is going to be the one to eventually act on this, I suspect they will. But, it depends on how the law gets laid out."
Montgomery County farmer Jack Norris is among those supporting stringent regulations against pipeline projects. Norris thanked Moore for his vote in favor of eminent domain standards, and urged Shipley to follow suit if a similar bill appears in the State.
"My encouragement, Tom Shipley, is when you do flip that coin, decide on whether are you on the side of David, or are you on the side of Goliath," said Norris. "There 10 billion reasons why one company wants to go through. There's a lot of independent farmers that go, 'I don't want this on my land.' I think in the land with the word of freedom, that seems to be a little slight of force on somebody to take it from a company like that. So, that's why the eminent domain issue is a personal issue. My neighbors a mile from me are facing that right now."
While saying he respected Moore's stance, SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell says he's disappointed with it. Connell believes the impact of blocking pipeline projects on ethanol plants like Shenandoah's Green Plains operation is a concern.
"The world economy is a public purpose in the state of Iowa," said Connell. "We grow 15 billion bushels of corn--5 1/2 of it go to ethanol today, about 3 (billion) of it go to export. So, for those that say this won't affect ethanol at all, they're wrong. It definitely will. There will be plants that will be shuttered. I'm not saying all of them--maybe it's 10% of them."
Moore expects legislators will review the use of eminent domain for private entities in future sessions. Friday is the legislature's second funnel deadline, in which must advance out of either the House and the Senate for consideration in the remainder of the session.