Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.