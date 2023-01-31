(Sidney) -- Lawyers for the citizen's group suing Fremont County over wind regulations say county officials failed to comply with local and state requirements.
A local citizen's group has filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court against Fremont County, including a nearly 60-page petition outlining over 20 separate allegations. The case comes on the heels of the county board of supervisors approving road use and decommissioning agreements for Invenergy's proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm straddling the Page-Fremont County line on December 28. Co-counsel Shawn Shearer tells KMA News that signing the agreements prompted a quicker filing in the county, mainly due to the petitioners believing the deals do not follow the guidelines outlined in the county ordinance governing wind turbines.
"For example the ordinance in Fremont County says any roads, utilities, drainage ditches that are damaged as part of the construction, maintenance, repair, or decommissioning have to be funded by the project's owner," said Shearer. "Then when they went and signed the road use agreement, it just says specified unpaved and paved roads inside the (project) footprint will be repaired, but only during the construction period."
Other requests per the petition include invalidating the current wind ordinance, permit application approval, and agreement approvals as illegal due to a "failure to consider the comprehensive zoning plan." Additionally, Shearer says there have also been concerns raised in Fremont County about whether the board of supervisors has complied with the Home Rule Statute.
"Following the proper procedures for having hearings, amending zoning ordinances, and for a variety of different violations of there statutory duties under the Home Rule Statute," Shearer claimed. "And, they're taking action sometimes unanimously without any on record discussions about the ordinance or the agreements."
Shearer says unanimous decisions without on-the-record discussions have led them to believe there could also be violations of the state's open meeting laws. However, Shearer adds the board does know how to adequately address the construction of structures on agricultural land, pointing to a 2001 cell tower ordinance. Particularly, he says the 2001 ordinance addresses section 14 of the county zoning ordinance, which includes permitted uses of ag land and a two-and-a-half story height limitation for non-agricultural structures, contrary to the wind energy conversion systems ordinance passed in 2020.
"The 2001 ordinance went in and specifically added special provisions to the zoning ordinance saying you can build cell towers on agricultural land and can be between 300 and 400 feet and then they had a special application procedure that you went through under the zoning ordinance to get a permit to construct the cell tower," he said. "With the wind ordinance, the ordinance does not ever mention the zoning ordinance."
Shearer says per state code, when multiple ordinances could govern the same structure, the more strict regulations take precedence -- which in Fremont County would be the original zoning regulations. However, Co-Counsel Theodore Sporer says the lack of following Iowa's Home Rule Statute appears to be a common trend in counties across the state when establishing regulations for wind turbines.
"In the counties we've seen, there's either direct violations like Page and Fremont, that have just direct violations," said Sporer. "But some of the other counties we've looked at have other deviations such as not filling local boards -- zoning boards are left vacant or with only one person."
Sporer adds the Fremont County lawsuit could be the first of several potential cases across the state in 2023 regarding wind energy and the respective county regulations. The respondents in the lawsuit, including Fremont County, the board of supervisors, and Supervisors Dustin Sheldon, Clint Blackburn, and Chris Clark, have 20 days to respond from the date they were served. A copy of the entire petition is available below: