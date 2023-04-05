(Sidney) -- Lawyers representing the petitioners in a Fremont County wind turbine lawsuit are reacting to a motion to dismiss the case.
Late last week, Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, or Invenergy, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which was petitioned against Fremont County by a local citizens group primarily regarding the development and implementation of the county's wind ordinance along with recent road use and decommissioning agreements made between the county and Invenergy. According to court records, the county has also filed a motion for judgment on the pleadings. The motions come after a judge's order preventing the board of supervisors from taking any permanent action on matters regarding the lawsuit. Shawn Shearer, who serves as co-counsel for the petitioners, says they requested the order after the county placed right-of-way permits for Invenergy on their agenda shortly after an initial hearing was set in the case for April 5.
"We then had to scramble around and notify the judge that the county, as soon as he set the hearing, changed the agenda," Shearer explained. "But, he put a kibosh on that and said 'no, no action on anything until the 5th."
But, since the motion to dismiss was filed, Shearer says all topics, including their grievances against the county, are now set for a hearing in May. Shearer adds the arguments made in Invenergy's 42-page motion to dismiss are similar to what they've seen in other counties, including Page County.
"They try to say that the road use agreement does comply, that the wind ordinance actually amended the zoning ordinance, and they try to say that the process in adopting the wind ordinance was lawful," he said. "So, Shenandoah Hills basically is trying to say what the county did and what they've done is perfectly fine."
However, Shearer noted that the county or board of supervisors have yet to make similar arguments themselves. Additionally, Lawyer Theodore Sporer says he believes the county's motion for judgment serves as an endorsement of Invenergy's motion to dismiss and is further evidence of the "toe hold" the developer now has over the county due to "crossing the hurdle" of approving the road use and decommissioning agreements.
"By conceding in Fremont County that Invenergy has a vested interest, they literally then turn over all future political, regulatory, economic, and environmental decisions to Invenergy," said Sporer. "Because, Invenergy then takes the position that anything the county does that can affect them, 'becomes illegal and hurts their vested interest.'"
Sporer says Fremont County would need to look no further than Page County for the same issue, which Invenergy recently sued for voiding their permit application due to a "material change." Nonetheless, Shearer reiterated his and his client's position that the wind ordinance is an extension of the zoning ordinance and that Invenergy's plan for the wind project failed to comply, including too much variance on the proposed number of turbines, which was "up to 64."
"They say well that means you've approved 10, you've approved 20 -- we can reduce it and move the number all we want," said Shearer. "Their plan also allowed each turbine to be within 300 feet of the place where they said it was going to be. If you take a radius of 300 feet and do π-r-squared and take that times 60, you're talking hundreds of acres -- 200-plus acres of possible locations of variance."
Petitioners have also alleged several safety concerns, including the turbines' setbacks and the road use agreement's lack of necessary protections for the county's infrastructure.