(Clarinda) -- Tardy is the word used by lawyers representing a group of Page County citizens to describe a financial presentation given to the Page County Board of Supervisors.
During a regular meeting earlier this month, the board received a presentation from Maggie Burger with Speer Financial on the potential revenue sources from wind turbines, notably Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills Wind Farm" south of Shenandoah, and possibilities with tax increment financing. However, the co-counsel for a group of residents suing the county regarding the wind project and the relevant ordinance, Shawn Shearer and Theodore Sporer, see the move as another way the county is "storming ahead" despite the existing litigation. Shearer says the financial advice on the project comes much too late, as it is typically done before approving a project or an ordinance.
"What they did here was adopt an ordinance, waiving prior readings, and they didn't get any financial analysis done when they adopted the ordinance," Shearer alleged. "Then when they received Invenergy's proposal, they did no financial analysis of the potential revenue."
Sporer says the "tardy" presentation continues to indicate a lack of due diligence regarding the financial impacts of a wind project before the county faced litigation from its residents.
"It's interesting that they're doing that now," said Theodore. "Because typically when you try to repair or cure the problem in a lawsuit that's already in existence after you've been sued for it, it's more of a confession than a cure."
However, Shearer says Speer has correctly assisted other counties, citing a previous situation with Woodbury County and Invenergy.
"Speer financial was directly involved in advising the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County before actions were taken, and that's the right way to do it," said Shearer. "What happened in Page County is exactly backwards. They're simply doing it wrong -- you do your financial analysis before you take action not after."
The lawsuit between Page County and its residents awaits a ruling or hearing to determine whether the case will be heard in federal court. Lawyers with Ahlers and Cooney, representing the county, filed a notice of removal from Iowa district court to the Southern District of Iowa last week.