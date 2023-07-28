(Corning) -- Residents and businesses in Corning are gearing up for a jam-packed weekend.
Mainstreet Corning is set to hold its 2023 Edition of Lazy Days, primarily running from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Corning. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Mainstreet Corning's Shannon Shae says that while most events begin early Saturday morning, residents can check out the 13th Annual Battle of the Barbeque Friday evening.
"The gates there open at 5 p.m. and that is in our Central Park area and admission is $10 and for 6-to-12 year olds it's only $5," said Shae. "They'll having a DJ starting at 6 p.m. and going until 12 a.m. and it is all you can eat wings from 7 p.m. until they are gone. There will also be a beer garden sponsored by The Pub."
Then bright and early Saturday morning, Shae says events kick off with a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. provided by the Rotary Club along with the 24th Annual Dr. Dash.
"CHI is the hospital that puts that on and the CHI Wellness Center and it's a 5K run, a 10K run, a 5K walk, and a one-mile walk," she said. "That registration starts at 6:30 in the morning and then the actual runs and walks will start at 7:30."
Shae adds there will be a free-will donation at the breakfast in the Central Park Pavilion going towards Polio eradication. She says there will also be plenty of events for kids, including a water fight hosted by the Clarinda Fire Department, the Corning Fine Arts Center putting on a kid's painting event, and the ISU Extension holding an ice cream event. Beginning at 9 a.m., Shae says several booths will feature various products in Central Park.
"We have 43 different vendors that will have jewelry, clothing, baked goods, art, woodworking products, and some food," Shae emphasized. "We have a Henna artist, a clown, a Tarot card reader, face painter, and air brush tattoos going on up there. So, we're pretty excited for that."
A meet and greet with several drivers from Adams County Speedway begins at 11 a.m., followed by a mini car show. She adds the weekend of events is an excellent way for the community to showcase its Main Street District to the region.
"Downtown is super important, especially for small towns like us," said Shae. "So, giving a way for the community and outsiders to come in and connect with our businesses and Corning as a whole is really important."
Admission to Lazy Days is free for people of all ages. You can hear the full interview with Shae below: