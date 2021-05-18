(Council Bluffs) -- Students at the Lewis Central Middle School have been participating in a fundraiser for a good cause.
Principal Mandie Reynolds joined Tuesday's Chat Mobility School Chatter on Tuesday's AM in the AM to discuss their fundraiser with the American Heart Association.
"Students can raise money for the heart association and learn things about heart-healthy habits," Reynolds said. "It's a very cool thing."
Reynolds says this year's fundraiser hits close to home.
"We had a student lose a parent this year," she said. "That's who spearheaded this -- a great group of kids at Lewis Central. I'm extremely proud of them and the maturity they've shown. They've taken this and ran with it. We are hoping to raise a lot of money for a great cause."
Reynolds is pleased with student participation given the short window. The goal is to raise $10,000 and students will receive a field day if the total is met.
Those who would like to donate can click here. Donations are accepted through Friday. Click below to hear the full interview with Reynolds.