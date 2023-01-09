(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's City Council starts 2023 with a holdover issue from last year.
Meeting for the first time in the new year Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Lied Public Library, the council holds the second reading of an amendment to the city's animal protection control ordinance requiring leashes on animals not on private property. Speaking at the council's last regular meeting last month, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says the amendment clarifies language and would require animals to be on a leash when not on the owner’s premises.
"We have had -- and (Police Chief) Keith (Brothers) can verify this -- some dog bites here lately that have been more on the serious side," said McClarnon. "One thing we have realized is that when we define what 'at-large' means, we don't have anything that says they have to be on a leash or a rope or a chain or anything like that."
McClarnon says under the amendment, pet owners would have to have control of their animal with either a leash or something similar. Pet owners would still be able to let pets out without a leash if they remain on the premises. Police Chief Keith Brothers says owners would still be liable for the animal if it leaves the property or if an electrical fence system were to fail. If adopted, Brothers says violators of the ordinance would be subject to a municipal infraction.
"For the first offense, it's a municipal infraction and I believe it's going to run you around $215," said Brothers. "You're liable for the municipal fine, which is $125, and then the court costs now for filing are $90."
Also on the agenda is a resolution adopting rules and regulations for the Clarinda Cemetery.